Mohsina Laliwala recognized a Top Doctor in Chicago

Dr. Mohsina Laliwala, an Indian-American internal medicine physician, has been named a 2017 Top Doctor in Chicago. The Top Doctor Awards honor those healthcare practitioners who have demonstrated clinical excellence while delivering the highest standards of patient care, according to topdoctorawardsmagazine.com

Dr. Laliwala is with NorthShore University Health System and has been in practice for more than eight years.

Her career in medicine began in 2009 when she graduated from the Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad, and completed her residency at the Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago after coming to the U.S.

Laliwala is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, she diagnoses and treats a wide range of conditions for adult patients and is known for her caring and compassionate approach to medicine.