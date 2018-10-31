Modi Meets U.S. business leaders to discuss deepening engagement

Board members of United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) which includes top industry leaders from the U.S., met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Oct. 30, in New Delhi.

According to information provided by the Prime Minister’s Office, they briefed the Prime Minister on the outcomes of India Leadership Summit held earlier in the day. The business leaders also expressed their appreciation for the economic and regulatory reforms implemented by the Government in the past four years, and called for further deepening their engagements with India to make use of opportunities beneficial to both sides.

Modi, in his address, said that both countries have benefitted in an “unprecedented manner” through economic engagement, and encouraged American companies to fully avail of the business opportunities in new areas as well, such as start-ups, energy, health care and digital technology, the PMO said.

Following the meeting, Modi tweeted, “It was a pleasure meeting the USISPF delegation. Glad that they held the India Leadership Summit as well their board meeting in India for the first time. India US strategic partnership has grown multifold leading to mutual economic benefits.”