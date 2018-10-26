Mindy Kaling’s “Four Weddings And A Funeral” to premiere on Hulu next year

Indian American actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling is all set to bring her romantic comedy limited series, “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” to Hulu.

The series is inspired by the 1994 Academy Award-nominated film under the same name, and stars Jessica Williams of “2 Dope Queens,” Nikesh Patel of “Indian Summers,” Rebecca Rittenhouse of “Into the Dark: The Body” and John Reynolds of “Search Party.”

Kaling will be writing and executive producing the series along with Matt Warburton.

According to a Deadline report, “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is about a young communications director at a New York senatorial campaign, who receives a wedding invitation from one of her college schoolmates who is now living in London.

So she leaves her professional and personal life behind and travels to England to reconnect with old friends, ending up in the midst of their personal crises of relationships, political scandals and love affairs.

Through the course she encounters four weddings and a funeral.

This will be Kaling’s second series on Hulu following “The Mindy Project” and it is expected to premiere in 2019.