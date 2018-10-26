Mindy Kaling’s “Four Weddings And A Funeral” to premiere on Hulu next year

By
Staff Writer
-
0
THE MINDY PROJECT: Created by Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer and New York Times best-selling author Mindy Kaling (The Office), THE MINDY PROJECT stars Kaling as a skilled OB/GYN navigating the tricky waters of both her personal and professional life. THE MINDY PROJECT premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2012 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Mary Ellen Matthews/FOX

Indian American actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling is all set to bring her romantic comedy limited series, “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” to Hulu.

The series is inspired by the 1994 Academy Award-nominated film under the same name, and stars Jessica Williams of “2 Dope Queens,” Nikesh Patel of “Indian Summers,” Rebecca Rittenhouse of “Into the Dark: The Body” and John Reynolds of “Search Party.”

Kaling will be writing and executive producing the series along with Matt Warburton.

According to a Deadline report, “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is about a young communications director at a New York senatorial campaign, who receives a wedding invitation from one of her college schoolmates who is now living in London.

So she leaves her professional and personal life behind and travels to England to reconnect with old friends, ending up in the midst of their personal crises of relationships, political scandals and love affairs.

Through the course she encounters four weddings and a funeral.

This will be Kaling’s second series on Hulu following “The Mindy Project” and it is expected to premiere in 2019.

Share