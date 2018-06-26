McDonalds hosts Education Expo in Chicago

The McDonald’s Chicago Education Expo 2018, organized by North South Foundation, was held at Northern Illinois University Center in Naperville, Illinois on June 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and was attended by 400 people, mostly Indian-Americans.

The morning session was anchored by Big Ten Universities where admissions officials from Purdue, University of Iowa and other colleges were present.

Motivational talks were given by Natsha Rupani from Case Western University as well as Coach Lou Holtz.

During lunch, students and parents visited display tables of various universities and colleges.

The afternoon session featured a speech from Dr. Manu Vora, a Fulbright Specialist as well as a student panel from Yale, Havard and UIC.

Other universities who were present during the afternoon session included Loyola University, University of California Berkeley, Illinois Institute of Technology, College of Dupage and Northern Illinois University.

Pervin Talyarkhan from Purdue University and Devika Cristy from Loyola University, also spoke at the event, which ended with a question-answer segment.