Mayur Ramgir receives second award for ‘MeTheForce’ music video

NEW YORK – Indian American Mayur Ramgir has won his second “Best First Time Director” award at the New York Film Festival, after receiving it from Festigious International Film Festival earlier, for his music video “MeTheForce.”

Ramgir, an entrepreneur, directed and starred in the video through which he introduces the #MeTheForce campaign, a movement that is intended to end domestic violence and child abuse, spreading the message of compassion.

According to a press release, the video has become widely popular among music lovers and even IMDB has also listed it in their database.

While the video will release in Spring, the one-minute trailer captures the pain and injustice that women have to go through in such situations of domestic violence and encourages them to stand tall and say “enough is enough.”

Ramgir has attended various institutions, including Georgia Tech, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Oxford, University of Sussex and University of Mumbai, according to his resume.

Ramgir’s main focus though, is advising people on leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship through his talk shows and blog as well as his companies Clintra, Zonopact, Inc. and Zonopact Innovation Lab.

He has also been a finalist in the World Technology Awards alongside top leaders such as Elon Musk, French president Emmanuel Macron, founder of Internet Tim Berners-Lee, President of China Xi Jinping and former director of white house office of science and technology policy during the Obama administration, John P. Holdren.

Through the music video, Ramgir aims to urge everyone to be a part of the #MeTheForce movement, which is launched by ZForce, so they can make a difference in the lives of the women and children who face the evils of our society.