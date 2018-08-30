Mahesh Lad’s philanthropy inspired by Swami Vivekananda

In 1986, when philanthropist Mahesh Lad stepped foot into the United States, he had a desire to one day give back to his homeland.

Now the Indian American is helping tribal children in Gujarat, India by spending time with them and providing them necessities through camps and now wants to build hospitals for their treatments and surgeries.

When he arrived to the U.S., he lived with his brother in New Jersey for two years and then moved to Atlanta, Georgia, set up his own motel business.

“I am from a business family so I always wanted to do business,” he told News India Times.

But he ended up selling his motel business and bought a Subway restaurant in 2007, which he also ended up selling last year so he could truly start giving back to the people of India.

“When I go back to visit, I forget that I have come from the U.S. and I start living like an Indian with no complaint. Forget the AC, forget the luxury cars,” he said.

Lad got his inspiration to give back to the poor in India, from Swami Vivekananda and with that he added his own inspirational quote, “When we walk on the wrong path we can learn a lot and eventually get onto the right one.”