Lokesh Muni welcomed in traditional Jain style upon return from US

Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, founder of Ahimsa Vishawa Bharti, was welcomed and honored by Digambar Jain community after returning from his Peace and Harmony Tour in the US, at Kalash Sthapna Samaroh, in the presence of Acharya Viharsh Sagar Maharaj.

On this occasion, a large number of devotees gathered to see the beautiful meeting of Shwetambar and Digambar, two traditions of Jainism.

“Acharya Lokesh Muni has been continuously advocating for world peace and harmony through Lord Mahavir philosophy for the past 35 years and his address at the United Nations is a matter of pride for the Jain community. He has guided the Jain society in the right direction, which is why he was honored with a Distinguished Services Award on the occasion of Silver Jubilee of the Chicago Jain Center. Now the time has come that united Jain society show the path of non-violence and peace to the society,” Acharya Viharsh Sagar Maharaj is quoted saying in a press release.

Muni also met with the Union Minister of Finance, Railway and Coal, Piyush Goyal and talked about world peace and harmony, after his trip to the US.

“Acharya Lokesh Muni has taken Indian culture and Jainism to different parts of the world and has glorified the Indian culture and ancient knowledge of India. He constantly strives for peace and harmony efforts. The development of any nation or society is possible only when all sections and castes are united and work for development,” Goyal is quoted saying in a press release.

Muni also met with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and both of them have announced that the 2019 JAINA Convention will be held in California. However, a date is yet to be determined, though it will span a length of four days and will be attended by more than 5,000 Jain representatives from around the world.

Acharya Lokesh Muni was welcomed in Mumbai as well, where many dignitaries were present, which included Urban Development Minister of Maharashtra government Prakash Mehta.

“Acharya Lokesh Muni has glorified Indian culture. Jain unity is the need of present times in India also. Gurus show the right path through which a well balanced human being and society can be created,” Mehta is quoted as saying in a press release.

“The honor that I received in the U.S. was not for me but for the pluralist Indian cultural, moral and ethical values. The world needs to know and adapt Indian culture and Bhagwan Mahavir Philosophy of non-violence and peace. The Jain community should unite and make efforts for world peace and harmony,” Muni said, according to a press release.