List of Indian-American Winners & Also-Ran in Nov. 7 Election

New Jersey Winners:

  • Vin Gopal, State Senate
  • Raj Mukherji, State Assembly
  • Ravi Bhalla, Mayor of Hoboken
  • Hemant Marathe, Mayor of West Windsor
  • Shanti Narra, Freeholder for Middlesex County
  • Balvir Singh, Freeholder for Burlington County
  • Viru Patel, Councilman, Woodbridge
  • Samip (Sam) Joshi, Councilman, Edison
  • Sangeeta Doshi, Councilwoman, Cherry Hill
  • Ayesha Krishnan Hamilton, Township Council, West Windsor
  • Devanshu Modi, Township Committee, Harding
  • Sadaf F. Jaffer, Township Committee, Montgomery
  • Falguni Patel, Board of Education, Edison
  • Nishtha Desai, Board of Education, Franklin Park
  • Chetali Khanna, Board of Education, Hoboken
  • Srinivas Dhulipala, Board of Education, Alpine
  • Sheetal M. Patel, Board of Education, Upper Deerfield
  • Deven Patel, Board of Education, South Brunswick
  • Anjali Desai, School Board, Merchantville Borough
  • J. Joyce Methta, School Board, South Brunswick
  • Ranjana R. Rao, Montgomery-Rocky Hill School District

New Jersey Also-Ran:

  • Kamal Khanna, Mayor of West Windsor
  • Priti Pandya Patel, Freeholder for Middlesex County
  • Jaswinder Singh, Councilman, Carteret
  • Jessica Patel, Councilwoman, Fair Haven Borough
  • Laxman Kanduri, Ward 1 Council, Franklin
  • Rupande Mehta, Ward 4 Council, Denville
  • Rekha Nandwani, Ward C Council, Jersey City
  • Rakesh Kak, Board of Education, West Windsor
  • Ruchika Juneja, Board of Education, Edison
  • Sunil Vuppula, Board of Education, Edison
  • Deep Shukla, Board of Education, Edison
  • Mahendra Patel, Board of Education, South Brunswick
  • Sanjay Desai, Board of Education, Woodland Park
  • Amilkumar Patel, School Board, of South Brunswick
  • Kiru Thangavelu, Hillsborough- Millstone School District

Other Winners Around The US:

  • Vijay Kapoor, City Council, Asheville, North Carolina
  • Seema Singh Perez, City Council, 3rd District in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Dimple Ajmera, City Council, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Neil Verma, Council Position 1, in Bellaire, Texas
  • Manka Dhingra, State Senate, Washington State
  • Vandana Slatter, State Representative, Legislative District 48 in Washington State
  • Satwinder Kaur, City Council Position No. 2, Kent, Washington State
  • Tanika Padhye, City Council Position No. 4, Redmond, Washington State
  • Maya Vengadasalam, Director, District No. 5, Kent School District No. 415, Washington State

Other Also-Ran around the US:

  • Preeti Shridhar, Port of Seattle Commission, Seattle, Washington
  • Krisha Chachra, Mayor of Blackburg, Virginia
  • Hari Pillai, City Council, Cambridge, Massachusetts

