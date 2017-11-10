List of Indian-American Winners & Also-Ran in Nov. 7 Election

New Jersey Winners:
- Vin Gopal, State Senate
- Raj Mukherji, State Assembly
- Ravi Bhalla, Mayor of Hoboken
- Hemant Marathe, Mayor of West Windsor
- Shanti Narra, Freeholder for Middlesex County
- Balvir Singh, Freeholder for Burlington County
- Viru Patel, Councilman, Woodbridge
- Samip (Sam) Joshi, Councilman, Edison
- Sangeeta Doshi, Councilwoman, Cherry Hill
- Ayesha Krishnan Hamilton, Township Council, West Windsor
- Devanshu Modi, Township Committee, Harding
- Sadaf F. Jaffer, Township Committee, Montgomery
- Falguni Patel, Board of Education, Edison
- Nishtha Desai, Board of Education, Franklin Park
- Chetali Khanna, Board of Education, Hoboken
- Srinivas Dhulipala, Board of Education, Alpine
- Sheetal M. Patel, Board of Education, Upper Deerfield
- Deven Patel, Board of Education, South Brunswick
- Anjali Desai, School Board, Merchantville Borough
- J. Joyce Methta, School Board, South Brunswick
- Ranjana R. Rao, Montgomery-Rocky Hill School District
New Jersey Also-Ran:
- Kamal Khanna, Mayor of West Windsor
- Priti Pandya Patel, Freeholder for Middlesex County
- Jaswinder Singh, Councilman, Carteret
- Jessica Patel, Councilwoman, Fair Haven Borough
- Laxman Kanduri, Ward 1 Council, Franklin
- Rupande Mehta, Ward 4 Council, Denville
- Rekha Nandwani, Ward C Council, Jersey City
- Rakesh Kak, Board of Education, West Windsor
- Ruchika Juneja, Board of Education, Edison
- Sunil Vuppula, Board of Education, Edison
- Deep Shukla, Board of Education, Edison
- Mahendra Patel, Board of Education, South Brunswick
- Sanjay Desai, Board of Education, Woodland Park
- Amilkumar Patel, School Board, of South Brunswick
- Kiru Thangavelu, Hillsborough- Millstone School District
Other Winners Around The US:
- Vijay Kapoor, City Council, Asheville, North Carolina
- Seema Singh Perez, City Council, 3rd District in Knoxville, Tennessee
- Dimple Ajmera, City Council, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Neil Verma, Council Position 1, in Bellaire, Texas
- Manka Dhingra, State Senate, Washington State
- Vandana Slatter, State Representative, Legislative District 48 in Washington State
- Satwinder Kaur, City Council Position No. 2, Kent, Washington State
- Tanika Padhye, City Council Position No. 4, Redmond, Washington State
- Maya Vengadasalam, Director, District No. 5, Kent School District No. 415, Washington State
Other Also-Ran around the US:
- Preeti Shridhar, Port of Seattle Commission, Seattle, Washington
- Krisha Chachra, Mayor of Blackburg, Virginia
- Hari Pillai, City Council, Cambridge, Massachusetts