Lilly Singh to star in NBC’s ‘Bright Futures’

NEW YORK – Indian American YouTube star Lilly Singh, along with Emily Ratajkowski, Shameik Moore, Calum Worthy and Jimmy Tatro, will be starring in NBC’s new show ‘Bright Futures’, according to a Deadline report.

The show will be written by Hale Rothstein, Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis, and will be centered on a group of friends who are struggling with the transition from their immature lives in their 20s to becoming professionals.

Singh will play the role of Sid, a recent medical school graduate who became a doctor just so people can call her a doctor.

Singh has been known for the comedy she portrays on her YouTube channel where she is referred to as IISuperwomanII.

According to a Variety report, her recent onscreen roles include the film “Bad Moms” and “Ice Age: Collision Course,” and she is also expected to appear in Michael B. Jordan’s HBO film adaptation of “Fahrenheit 451.”

Ratajkowski will play the role of Sarah; the girl-next-door type while Moore will plays the role of Aaron, the friend who lives in a Los Angeles apartment.

Worthy will play the role of Danny, a USC film school grad who wants to be a screenwriter and has just landed his first job working for Hollywood’s hottest up-and-coming writer, according to a Deadline report and Tatro will play the role of Berger, a loyal friend.