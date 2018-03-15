Kansas Governor declares March 14 as ‘India Day’

NEW YORK – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer signed a proclamation declaring March 14 as “India Day” in Kansas, according to a WIBW report.

The singing of the proclamation was followed by a celebration of traditional Indian music, dancing and costume at the State Capitol.

People also visited booths to learn about the history of the Indian American community in Kansas and also made themselves familiar with the many different Indian American owned businesses and organizations in the state, the report said.

“All of us are Kansans, and we have a very diverse history but a wonderful history in our Indian-American community. Many of you have called Kansas home for generations, some just a few years, but we know that it is really building our state, and it has done so much for us,” Governor Colyer told WIBW.

Gov. Colyer also received an award from the India Association of Kansas City.