Kajal Pisal learning martial arts

MUMBAI

Actress Kajal Pisal, best known for her roles in shows like “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” and “Saath Nibhana Saathiya”, says she is taking martial arts lessons.

“I have been investing time on myself by working out learning martial arts and getting more fit,” Kajal said in a statement.

Besides that Kajal says she is reading a few scripts and will soon return to the small screen.

“I am waiting for my dream role which will challenge me and give work satisfaction. I want to play a role through which I can explore a new side of me. I am hoping to do a show soon,” she added.