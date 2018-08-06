Indo American Center of Chicago Celebrating India’s Independence Day through films

CHICAGO, IL – In honor of India’s 72nd Independence Day, the Indo-American Center’s Senior Program will be screening the highest grossing Bollywood films from the year 1947. While the films may be old, they are classics that would appeal to film buffs of any age.

The following films will be shown from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every Monday in August:

August 6 – Jugnu

August 13 – Elaan

August 20 – Shehnai

August 27 – Dard

The Indo-American Center has been a popular destination for seniors in West Ridge and nearby neighborhoods and suburbs since its inception in 1990 and the “Milan” program has been successfully bringing seniors together, with the goal of helping South Asian immigrant seniors to fully adjust to their new community in Chicago and lead more independent lives.

“Milan,” now in its 28th year, welcomes all seniors 60 and above to participate in daily enrichment activities such as watching movies, playing games, open mic, yoga and exercise as well as having access to health education, computers, a library, benefits assistance and financial literacy.

Indo-American Center is also proud to have been a Golden Diners site for the City of Chicago for over a decade, having served 116,928 freshly prepared meals to date, which are prepared by an experienced staff using locally sourced ingredients.