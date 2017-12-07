India’s president to address global healthcare summit organized by Indian-Americans, vice president to preside over closing ceremony

NEW YORK

Apart from leading Indian-American physicians as well as specialists from around the world, India’s President is expected to address the Dec. 28-30, 11th annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) organized by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs and Indian Ministry of Health as well as the government of West Bengal. India’s Vice President Venkiah Naidu, will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony Dec. 30, in Kolkata, the AAPI announced in a press release.

Vice President Venkiah Naidu informed AAPI President Dr. Gautam Sammader via a hand-written note that he was “glad” to officiate at the closing ceremony of the summit scheduled to be held in the Kolkata JW Marriott. The GHS will be attended and addressed by more than 50 speakers from India, U.S. and other countries, and industry representatives. Well known artists will perform at the event.

The Summit will also inaugurate the first ever free AAPI-sponsored health clinic in the state of West Bengal, which is expected to serve thousands of people from the north eastern region of India, according to AAPI.

More than 200 physicians from the United States, will be joined by hundreds of others to attend the summit. Some 1,000 delegates from around the world will be there, organizers said. Several new initiatives and ongoing projects undertaken by AAPI’s past leaders, will be showcased, Sammader said, and apart from leaders in their fields, the President of India and the Chief Minister of West Bengal will also address the summit, the press release said.

Some of the offering at the summit include – training to First Responders, a CEO Forum by a galaxy of CEOs from around the world, inauguration of AAPI-sponsored clinic, Continuing Medical Education seminars, cultural events, a dinner cruise on the Ganges, interactive roundtables, clinical practice workshops, scientific poster/research session and meet-the-expert sessions. A Women’s Forum, a special session on public-private partnership featuring AAPI Healthcare Charitable activities, and Town Hall sessions resulting in a White Paper on helping create policies benefitting the people of India, are only some of the major highlights of the Healthcare Summit, Dr. Naresh Parekh, president-elect of AAPI, is quoted saying in the press release.

For more information on Global Health Summit, please visit www.aapiusa.org