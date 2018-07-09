Indian teen goes missing in Florida, found in Washington

Arshdeep Singh Gandey, a 14-year-old Indian boy who went missing on June 30, was found in Washington State, on July 5.

According to a FOX 35 report, Gandey is in good health and is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Gandey is visiting the U.S. from India with a group and had been last seen at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of the Maingate Lakeside Resort on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Kissimmee, Florida.

According to the Ocseola County Sheriff’s Office, Gandey told them that he took a bus to Washington State and approached law enforcement on his own.

According to the Orlando Sentenniel, police say that Gandey left the group intentionally without his chaperone’s knowledge and took “almost all of his property” with him.