Indian STEM students dominate U.S. in STEM-OPT program

Indian students belonging to the STEM fields are dominating the participation rate in the US STEM-OPT (Optional Practical Training) program.

According to a Times of India report, under the US STEM-OPT program, these students are eligible to work in the United States once they obtain their degrees.

Indian students made up 56 percent of the total STEM-OPT authorizations last year, compared to Chinese students, who only made up 24 percent.

International students are eligible for a 12-month OPT in the U.S. and those with STEM degrees are eligible for a 24-month extension, according to a Times of India report.

The Times of India has reported that these statistics form part of the data released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is gathered from the Student and Exchange Visitor System (SEVIS).

Amazon, Google, Intel, Facebook, Microsoft and Integra Technologies are some of the top companies which hire these students.