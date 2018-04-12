Indian American’s film to be featured in Tribeca’s ‘Untold Stories’

NEW YORK – AT&T and the Tribeca Film Institute will be hosting the second AT&T Presents: Untold Stories, which will feature Indian American Neil M. Paik’s film “The Beautiful Ones” where he explores the lives of a young veteran, a tormented teenager and an activist journalist in the years after 9/11.

The segment will also feature:

“Emmett”, directed by Bridget Stokes and written by Vicky Wight: about a 12-year-old black academic prodigy who teams up with a 60-year-old SAT tutor to solve a crime that will keep his family together.

“Lucky Grandma”, written and directed by Sasie Sealy, written by Angela Cheng: about an ornery, chain-smoking Chinese grandmother with a small-time gambling habit.

“The Year Between”, written and directed by Alex Heller, produced by Eugene Sun Park: about bipolar disorder.

“You and Me Both”, written and directed by Jennifer Suhr, produced by Carolyn Mao: about two sisters, one a struggling heroin addict fresh from rehab, who take a road trip through America’s Heartland to meet their Korean birth mother after their adoptive mother dies.

The film festival will also feature a live pitch event where Lisa Cortes, Alexander Dinelaris, Alfre Woodard, Griffin Dunne and Ilana Glazer will compete to win $1 million from AT&T and a mentorship from Tribeca Film Institute to create their film that will premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and run across AT&T’s video platform.

AT&T will also provide a $10,000 grant to the other four participating filmmakers to help achieve their film goals.

The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival will run from April 18 to 29 and will feature the following: