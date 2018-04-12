Indian American’s film to be featured in Tribeca’s ‘Untold Stories’

NEW YORK – AT&T and the Tribeca Film Institute will be hosting the second AT&T Presents: Untold Stories, which will feature Indian American Neil M. Paik’s film “The Beautiful Ones” where he explores the lives of a young veteran, a tormented teenager and an activist journalist in the years after 9/11.
The segment will also feature:
“Emmett”, directed by Bridget Stokes and written by Vicky Wight: about a 12-year-old black academic prodigy who teams up with a 60-year-old SAT tutor to solve a crime that will keep his family together.
“Lucky Grandma”, written and directed by Sasie Sealy, written by Angela Cheng: about an ornery, chain-smoking Chinese grandmother with a small-time gambling habit.
“The Year Between”, written and directed by Alex Heller, produced by Eugene Sun Park: about bipolar disorder.
“You and Me Both”, written and directed by Jennifer Suhr, produced by Carolyn Mao: about two sisters, one a struggling heroin addict fresh from rehab, who take a road trip through America’s Heartland to meet their Korean birth mother after their adoptive mother dies.
The film festival will also feature a live pitch event where Lisa Cortes, Alexander Dinelaris, Alfre Woodard, Griffin Dunne and Ilana Glazer will compete to win $1 million from AT&T and a mentorship from Tribeca Film Institute to create their film that will premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and run across AT&T’s video platform.
AT&T will also provide a $10,000 grant to the other four participating filmmakers to help achieve their film goals.
The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival will run from April 18 to 29 and will feature the following:
- April 18 to 20: AT&T Presents TFI Network, part of the Tribeca Film Festival and the Untold Stories Program. A 3-day networking event for Tribeca Film Institute grantees and other selected filmmakers, including panels and presentations from some of the industry’s most iconic filmmakers and experts. One panel will focus on AT&T Presents: Untold Stories and include AT&T Chief Brand Officer Fiona Carter and this year’s $1 million grant recipient.
- April 24: Premiere of “Nigerian Prince,” a story about a stubborn Nigerian-American teenager who, after being sent to Nigeria against his will and joins forces with an internet scammer in order to return to the United States. It is the first film to come out of the exclusive AT&T Presents: Untold Stories film initiative. Following a red carpet opening and premiere of the film, the film’s cast, including winning filmmaker Faraday Okoro, will join attendees at an after party.
- April 25: AT&T’s DIRECTV Premiere of the film, “Woman Walks Ahead,”will kick off with a red carpet event. Directly following the premiere, the film’s cast will join attendees at an after party. “Woman Walks Ahead” is the story of Catherine Weldon, a portrait painter from 1890s Brooklyn, who travels to Dakota to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull and becomes embroiled in the Lakota peoples’ struggle over the rights to their land. The film is directed by Susanna White and will premiere on DIRECTV CINEMA on May 31.
- April 27: AT&T’s Free Film Friday gives fans the chance to see exclusive film screenings for free. For more details, go to com/ATTFreeFilmFriday.