Indian American woman to be charged for possession of untaxed cigars, loose tobacco

An Indian American woman, Priyanka Patel, 35, from New York, is facing charges on account of the possession of 11,573 untaxed cigars and 1,400 pounds of untaxed loose tobacco, according to the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

Patel was subject to two searches, one at her business, Hari Krishna Enterprise Inc., at in St. Johnsville and the other in a van she had rented in Niskayuna.

“Criminals who deal in untaxed tobacco products deprive communities of revenue needed for vital public services, including social programs and anti-smoking initiatives. We’ll continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to bring these criminals to justice,” Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Nonie Manion, is quoted saying in a press release.

According to a Daily Gazette report, Patel had appeared in St. Johnsville Village Court on to face misdemeanor charges related to 10 pounds of untaxed tobacco and 500 untaxed cigars found at her business and is expected to appear in Niskayuna Town Court on August 1 on a felony charge of attempting to evade state taxes on more than 440 pounds of tobacco.

According to the state Department of Taxation and Finance, Patel is also expected to be charged with two related misdemeanors for possessing more than 50 pounds of untaxed tobacco or 2,500 untaxed cigars.