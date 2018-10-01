Indian American wins $245.6 million Powerball jackpot

Nandlall Mangal, 42, an Indian American from Staten Island, NY, has come forward to claim the $245.6 million sole jackpot-winning ticket from the August 11, 2018 Powerball drawing.

Mangal, whose roots are also from Guyana, West Indies, said he purchases his Lottery tickets when the jackpots reach $100 million, according to the New York State Lottery.

“I was grocery shopping and knew the Powerball jackpot was big,” he explained. “I decided that was a good time to buy my tickets.”

Mangal purchased a $6 Quick Pick ticket for that night’s drawing and left it on his kitchen table.

“The ticket sat on my kitchen table for a week because I was out of town. I checked the website when I got back and was surprised that I won the jackpot!”

Staten Island’s newest Lottery multi-millionaire claimed his prize in the form of a trust. On behalf of The Sea & Sand Trust, he has chosen to receive his Powerball prize as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $99,321,975 after required withholdings.

Winners have to come forward in person to receive the prize, according to New York state law.

When asked how it feels to be a new Lottery multi-millionaire Mangal said, “Shocking! Right now I just plan to relax and see where it goes from there.”

Mangal did say he plans to use a portion of his winnings to travel. “I’ve always wanted to go to Hawaii.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island.

Fox6now.com reported Mangal, a construction worker, after he found he’s won, put the winning ticket in a safety deposit box, and then called only one person— a lawyer. He didn’t friends, family, or the guys at his construction job in Manhattan, where he has continued to work for the last month.

Mangal believes many coworkers will find out by seeing him on the news, the report said.

Mangal is the 91st New York Lottery player to claim a prize totaling $1,000,000 or more this year.

The New York Lottery contributed $ 1,337,283,719 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts throughout the five boroughs of New York City during fiscal year 2017-2018.