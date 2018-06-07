Indian American to perform at Jersey (NEW) Moves! Festival of Dance

On Friday, June 15, NJPAC is presenting an evening of world-premiere dance in a program called the Jersey (NEW) Moves! Festival of Dance, where five participants will perform including an Indian American.

Barkha Patel from Tenafly, New Jersey will dance to Maula E Kull which will be played by Abida Parveen

Patel is an Indian Classical Kathak dancer who has been trained in the Jaipur and Lucknow style of Kathak by her Guru, Rachna Sarang.

Randy James of 10 Hairy Legs has been Patel’s mentor for the show.

The Jersey (NEW) Moves! Program is an open to any early-career choreographer living in New Jersey

Those who are chosen are paired with a mentor/choreographer who plays an active role throughout their fellowship, participating in the creation and rehearsal of performances as well as providing professional guidance.

The program is in its 4th year now and is part of the Jersey Moves! Festival of Dance and it is produced in association with Dance New Jersey.

Each year, emerging choreographers are selected based on the how well their work demonstrates extraordinary promise and the potential for the choreographers to develop in both the creative and professional realms by working with the mentors.

Other participants include Nijawwon Matthews from Newark, Joe Monteleone from Hazlet, Stephanie Nerbak from Parsippany and Daniel Padierna from Wallington.