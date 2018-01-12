Indian-American state lawmaker to become Majority Whip in New Jersey

The only Indian-American lawmaker in the New Jersey State House is being appointed as the House Majority Whip News India Times has learnt from reliable sources.

Rumors that the Speaker of the N.J. Assembly was going to appoint Assemblyman Raj Mukherji as the House Majority Whip carried in insidernj.com Jan. 9, are confirmed with the announcement to be made today.

Mukherji, 33, who represents the 33rd District in N.J. , will become the first Indian-American in the history of N.J Lower House in a state legislature to be given the position of Majority Whip. He may also be the youngest but that is yet to be confirmed. The New Jersey State Legislature also has an Indian-American in the Senate, Vin Gopal, elected this November.

The former sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve (2001-2009), was elected to the state assembly in 2014, becoming the second Indian-American after Upendra Chivukula of Franklin, N.J., who served several terms before taking on and losing the challenge of running for the U.S. Congress.

A graduate of Thomas Edison State University, with a master of arts from University of Pennsylvania, and a law degree cum laude from Seton Hall, Mukherji is a partner in the law firm of Mukherji Wolf in Jersey City, where he lives. Mukherji was the deputy mayor of Jersey City in 2012-2013. He also serves as the chairman of the Jersey City Housing Authority since 2008.

In September last year, Mukherji married New Yorker Natasha Alagarasan, 32, a contracted Google project manager and former news producer of “The Call” on NY1, the New York Times reported.