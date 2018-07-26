Indian American, parents sentenced in Florida for abusing wife

Indian American Devir Kalsi, 34, along with his parents, Jasbir Kalsi, 68, and Bhupinder Kalsi, 62, pleaded guilty last week to beating and holding Silky Gaind against her will.

All three were arrested last year on several charges for the assault.

According to a FOX 13 reports, Gaind said that the abuse took a violent turn last September when her in-laws flew into Florida from India upon her husband’s request.

Devir had been abusing Gaind for many years and she said, “his parents also got involved, they have physically harassed me so much, on that day that they didn’t let me call the police. They tried to murder me. They physically beat me so hard. His father grabbed a knife at me.”

“This defendant involved herself in it by striking the victim in the head and back with an open hand against the victim’s will. As a result of the strike, the victim suffered multiple bruises to her head, neck and torso,” Prosecutor Christine Brown said in court.

According to the police report, Kalsi and Gaind got into a heated argument on a Friday night when he struck her “repeatedly and forcefully” after which his parents joined in.

During the attack, Gaind was not allowed to contact the police. However, she was able to call her parents who then contacted law enforcement.

At first, no one came to the door, but when he heard Gaind screaming, he forced his way in.

Both Gaind and her 18-month-old child were both hit in the face and put in separate rooms.

Gaind now has full custody of her child.

All three have gotten 24 months probation followed by community service and Kalsi’s parents will be deported back to India thereafter.