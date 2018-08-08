Indian American nominated to agency on privacy, civil liberties

President Donald Trump has nominated Indian American law professor and legal expert Aditya Bamzai, to be a member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board for the remainder of a six-year term expiring January 29, 2020, according to a PTI report.

The agency works to ensure that efforts by the executive branch of the government to protect the nation from terrorism are balanced with the need to protect privacy and civil liberties.

According to his university bio, Bamzai is a professor at University of Virginia’s School of Law who teaches and writes about civil procedure, administrative law, federal courts, national security law and computer crime.

Bamzai has also argued cases relating to the separation of powers and national security, according to a PTI report.

He graduated from Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School, where he was the editor-in-chief of the law review and before he became a professor, Bamzai served as an attorney-adviser in the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice, as an appellate attorney in both private practice as well as the National Security Division of the Department of Justice and was a law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia of the U.S. Supreme Court and to Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.