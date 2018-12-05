Indian American named to Wisconsin Governor Elect’s Health Policy Advisory Council

Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Mandela Barnes have named Indian American Dr. Dipesh Navsaria to their Health Policy Advisory Council, among a dozen individuals.

Navsaria is a pediatrician at UW Health, as well as a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

He earned his medical degree at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and completed his residency at UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, Wisconsin.

On Twitter, Navsaria said that he was honored “to be asked to serve the people of Wisconsin” and that this is just “a short-term, volunteer, advisory role.”

According to a press release, the council will bring experienced voices from around the state to work with the transition team on health care issues, advising them on policy matters relating to the Department of Health Services, Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, the Department of Employee Trust Funds, and numerous state boards focused on health care.