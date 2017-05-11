Indian-American mental health and crisis-intervention expert running for Washington State Senate

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : May 11, 2017 2:08 pm

An Indian-American is running for Washington state Senate from the 45th District at a time when instances of violence against members of the community have hit headlines.

Manka Dhingra, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, says her priorities include education funding, mental health, violence prevention, and protecting the rights of women. Dhingra did not respond to a request for an interview by press time.

There is a special election for the District 45 seat which will take place Nov. 7. Dhingra is already the preferred candidate though the primary is scheduled for Aug. 1. The seat came vacant when Republican Andy Hill died from lung cancer. Currently, Dino Rossi, a Republican was appointed to fill the vacancy.

Her candidacy has been endorsed by the 45th District Democrats, Gov. Jay Inslee, Governor Jay Inslee, and the influential Democrats up and down the political hierarchy from the national to the local level.

An anti-domestic violence advocate and community leader, Dhingra is also chair of King County’s Therapeutic Alternative Unit, supervising the Regional Mental Health Court. She also oversees the Veterans Court that serves veterans with disabilities and the Community Assessment and Referral for Diversion program.

Dhingra’s election website electmanka.com, highlights work with the State Department of Social and Human Services, the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, legislators, and the Governor’s office to ensure individuals get the needed treatment.

She is considered a mental health and crisis intervention expert, and provides training to law enforcement and recently started a collaborative effort with King County law enforcement agencies to coordinate response and help avoid tragedy.

She also works directly with Harborview Hospital, mental health professionals and the courts to improve criminal justice outcomes for mentally ill individuals—seeking to close the revolving door of jail, homelessness, and crime.

Though Dhingra declared her run back in February, it has taken on added importance in light of several incidents of hate crime targeting members of the Sikh faith over the last couple of months.

“We are facing direct attacks on the progress we have made in building a strong economy, a skilled, diverse workforce, great public schools, and the fundamental rights of women and immigrants,” her website says. “To protect what we cherish here on the Eastside, we need new voices committed to equity and inclusion and that are dedicated to breaking through the partisanship and gridlock that has held us back from reaching our full potential.”

Dhingra’s biography says she recognized early how often domestic violence in the South Asian community goes unreported. She co-founded Chaya (now API Chaya) to counter “systemic” violence through education, prevention, and organizing. She also served on the Seattle Police Department Muslim, Arab, and Sikh Advisory Council to address hate crime issues in the region in the wake of 9/11, the website says.

Dhingra is a board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness- Eastside, and received the organization’s highest award earlier this year, according to her website.

Prior to becoming a King County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, she interned with the State Attorney General’s Office in their Criminal Division assisting with Sexually Violent Predator cases. She also clerked for Justice Barbara Madsen at the Washington State Supreme Court from September 1997 to June 1998.

She holds a JD from the University of Washington School of Law and Bachelor of Arts degrees in History and Political Science from the University of California at Berkeley. She has been a prosecutor with King County since January 2000.

The mother of two children who attend Redmond Middle School and Redmond High School, Manka received the PTSA Golden Acorn Award for her work at Redmond Elementary School. She is married to Harjit Singh, a “Distinguished Engineer” at SpaceX.