Indian American man pleads guilty to posing as a doctor

Indian American Vishal Patel, 31, of Glen Allen, Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court to posing as a doctor and treating patients in a Newport News free clinic in Virginia.

According to a Virginian Pilot report, Patel had obtained a job at Stoneybrook Physicians with the help of fake diplomas, educational certificates and state licenses and also used Drug Enforcement Administration registration and licensing numbers, which belonged to real, certified physicians in the state.

While posing as a licensed Roanoke physician, Patel had contacted DEA employees in October 2017 and requested that the Social Security number connected to the real doctor’s license be altered to his own and submitted forged documents, including tax forms with his own name, Glen Allen address and social security number with the physician’s DEA registration number, according to court documents.

He then had copies of the records mailed to him.

While employed by the Newport News clinic, Patel saw nearly two dozen patients and at times, ordered testing and examinations along with prescribing medications.

Patel was let go when clinic employees were unable to verify his credentials, according to court documents.

In a U.S. District Court, Patel admitted to providing false information in a DEA record and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Patel was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Overland Park, Kansas, last December.

While pleading guilty, Patel admitted to providing false information in a DEA record and aggravated identity theft.

He faces as much as six years in prison.