Indian American eyeing seat for attorney general of Wisconsin

Indian American Josh Kaul is fighting a tough battle against Republican Brad Schimel for the position of Wisconsin’s attorney general and has been visiting many places around the state.

According to a Wisconsin Gazette report, Kaul is a people’s politician and is ready to advocate for them while helping to expand voter participation.

He is also wanting to enforce environmental regulations, is in favor of legalizing marijuana, will focus on drug-enforcement by targeting large-scale traffickers and will support universal background checks for gun owners, in efforts to reduce shootings.

“My priorities are different from those of our current Attorney General. In his first two years in office, the Department of Justice tested only nine of the thousands of kits in the rape-kit backlog. He hired a corporate lobbyist to be his first Deputy AG. He fought against guaranteed overtime pay for people who put in the hours and make a fraction of what he does,” Kaul says on his campaign website. “He settled an air-pollution case against a major corporation without requiring the company to pay any fine at all. And he has spent about $83,000 of taxpayer money on promotional swag—from commemorative coins to custom-made fortune cookies.”

Schimel, on the other hand, wants to keep youth and minority voters away from the polls, has ignored big polluters, opposes the legalization of marijuana and supports the fact that teachers and staff should be allowed to have a firearm for protection, in their classroom.

“We need to do better. We need to bring change to the Wisconsin Department of Justice,” Kaul adds.

According to his campaign website, Kaul has served as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore, Maryland before he came to Wisconsin to raise a family.

He graduated with honors in history and economics from Yale University, after which he attended Stanford Law School, where he served as President of the Stanford Law Review, his website says.

Kaul began his legal career as a law clerk to Judge Michael Boudin, who was then the Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, and went on to working for Jenner & Block in Washington, D.C.

Kaul will face Schimel at the polls on November 6.