Indian American eyeing Iowa House Seat

Indian American Dr. Megan Srinivas is running for the House of Representatives in Iowa’s 9th Legislative District and she has received an endorsement from the Indian American Impact Fund.

The Democrat will be facing Republican Ann Meyer in November’s general election.

Srinivas has dedicated her life and career to addressing disparities in health resource allocation.

According to her campaign website, Srinivas received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard University and her medical degree with a certificate in teaching from the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine.

She then completed her internal medicine residency at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is now pursuing an infectious disease fellowship with her research focusing on access to care in Iowa under the privatization of Medicaid.

Srinivas has always wanted to make her hometown of Fort Dodge, Iowa, a better place and was even appointed by Governor Tom Vilsack to serve as the first student representative on the Iowa State Board of Education.

She also started and led Presents of Hope for 10 years, a community effort that focused on providing essential items and holiday presents to children and women in Fort Dodge’s YWCA homeless shelter and the domestic abuse shelter.

Srinivas is running for the Iowa State House to improve the state’s health care and public education systems as well as the economy.

“As a former student member of the Iowa State Board of Education and someone who attended school in Fort Dodge from elementary school through high school, I understand the challenges facing both our students and teachers,” Srinivas states on her campaign website.

“Iowa’s privatization of Medicaid has greatly reduced access to care for our state’s citizens. From a lack of a mental health care system to a raging opiate crisis, it’s time that the Iowa Legislature works toward solutions for these long-ignored problems,” she continues.

“We want our future generations to continue to build Iowa, but everyone needs economic stability to do so,” she adds.

If elected, Srinivas will be replacing current State Sen. Helen Miller who announced earlier this year that she will not seeking re-election.