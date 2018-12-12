Indian American deli worker beat up by angry customer

Sanjay Patel, an Indian American deli worker was beat up by a customer when he failed to make and give him his bacon, egg and cheese sandwich “right NOW.”

According to an NBC New York report, the customer had ordered a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on a toasted cinnamon raisin bagel at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 25 at the Hi Mango Flushing Avenue Deli in Bushwick, New York, and when he was told he would have to wait for five to 10 minutes, the customer started shouting and banging on the deli display case.

Police say the customer then started throwing merchandise at Patel, including a bag of bread, a computer tablet, a metal stand lying on the counter and a hand basket.

Patel was injured in the head and torso and was taken to Wyckoff Hospital for treatment; however, he still gets nightmares about the incident.

“He told me ‘I’m going to shoot you,’” Patel told NBC New York, adding that he is still scared to come back to work.

When Patel called the police, the man hopped into a waiting car with two other men.

The NYPD is now in search of the man.