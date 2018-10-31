Indian American couple honored with Roy M. Huffington Award in Texas

Vijay and Marie Goradia of Houston, Texas have been honored with the Roy M. Huffington Award for making significant contributions to the areas of literacy, education and healthcare in India, according to a PTI report.

Vijay Goradia, 67, is the founder and chairman of Vinmar International, which has been in business for 35 years.

He began to give back to India in 1998, and has become one of the major fundraisers for Pratham USA, which he also founded in the U.S.

Marie Goradia is one of the four women to be selected by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for their training school, where she was later appointed as a research officer.

“We are pleased to announce that Goradias are being recognized by Asia Society Texas Centre (ASTC) as the recipients of the 2018 Huffington Award. Named after our co-founder Roy M Huffington, the award is symbolic of outstanding contributions that have furthered international understanding and diplomacy on a global scale,” the Asia Society said in a statement.