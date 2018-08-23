Indian-American couple charged with first degree attempted murder

Indian Americans Narsan Lingala, 54, formerly of Woodbridge and Edison, and Sandya Reddy, 51, have been charged with first degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder and will now remain in the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick at least until Friday, Aug. 24, so their legal representation can be worked out, according to a MyCentralJersey.com report.

Lingala wanted a private defender at first but has now changed his mind and wants a public one instead, according to Public Defender Jacqueline Boulos, the news report says.

Lingala and Reddy, both residents of Nobleville, Indiana, were arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot on Saturday, Aug. 18, in Woodbridge after they had met with the undercover officer who they thought they had hired to kill Lingala’s ex-wife in North Brunswick.

Currently, Lingala and Reddy have no bail in New Jersey. Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Alberto Rivas will announce Friday, Aug. 24, whether or not they are to remain in jail until the case is over or be released on a pending case.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, Lingala and Reddy’s arrest followed a three-month investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI and the Woodbridge Police Department.