Indian-American Congressional candidate urges voters to help him win in party primary

Dr. Sapan Shah, a physician and entrepreneur from Libertyville, Illinois is in the final weeks of the March 20, Republican primary campaign for Congress in Illinois’ 10th District.

Shah faces off against two other Republicans in the primary. If he wins on March 20, he will be pitted against a Democrat on Nov. 6, in a district that is rated as “Solid D” or Democrat by the Cook Political Report, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, and Inside Elections, according to Ballotpedia.org.

Back in December, Crain’s Chicago Business described Dr. Shah as the “Number 1” candidate of the three Republicans vying for party support, and noted that while Shah’s chances of winning in November against Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider, were a “long shot” there was no predicting the winds of change this election season, particularly in light of the frequent change of guard over the last several years. In 2016, Schneider defeated Republican incumbent Robert Dold. However, back in 2014, Dold defeated Schneider for the same seat.

In a press release, Shah urged supporters to turn out to vote in the primary, promising he “will bring real world experience and common sense to Washington, D.C.”

Shah graduated in medicine magna cum laude from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and earned a law degree, which explains the primary place he gives to “solving the healthcare crisis” in his platform. He also wants to reduce government spending, cut taxes, and champion the role of citizen legislators, he says in the press release.

Shah says he has seen firsthand the problems with the current healthcare system where premiums have skyrocketed despite higher deductibles and less coverage, and individuals have limited insurance options. He wants to “work to reduce medical costs and heal our broken health care system.” He will do so, he says, through competition and transparency, “empowering individuals by putting them in charge of their own healthcare.”

On the economy, “We can improve our economy by cutting spending, reducing taxes, and supporting our job creators,” like small business which is the “lifeblood” of the economy. He said he will also demand balanced budgets, spending caps, and a plan to finally begin reducing the national debt

On citizen legislators and term limits, “You tend to get common sense solutions when you put the American people back in charge of their government,” Shah says. “Government should be run by citizen legislators, not professional, career politicians,” those “with real world experience, who see firsthand the needs of their community, have taken risks, and have lived the day-to-day struggle of everyday Americans.” He has declared he will serve for a maximum of 6 years and champion term limits.

In an email to Desi Talk, Shah described his family roots. His father, Suresh Shah, came to Waukegan, Illinois, from Halol, Gujarat, after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai. He met and married his wife, Rohini Shah in the U.S. She had a masters degree in Mathematics and later became a CPA and opened her own accounting practice. His sister, Dr. Sima Parmar, is an OB/GYN with a Maternal Fetal Medicine specialization and Shah’s wife, Dr. Rachna Shah, is an Allergy/Immunology specialist in private practice in Oak Park and Melrose Park.

“I have also been active in the Indian community in multiple ways. I served as a volunteer attorney for the Hanuman Temple of Glenview when it was being formed. In addition, I have been active with Swaminarayan Satsang my entire life. Through these activities I have endeavored to serve others wherever possible,” Shah said in the email to Desi Talk.

Shah was born in Waukegan in 1980, the 37 year old founded a company when he was still in his late 20s – Flagship Healthcare — “to assist with the business aspects of healthcare so medical professionals could spend their time practicing medicine,” he says, and today, his business supports more than 800 physicians and several hospitals throughout the country, the press release says.

A Dec. 23 piece carried in News India Times (newsindiatimes.com), detailed Shah’s race against Highland Park activist and lawyer Jeremy Wynes who has also worked for the powerful American Israel Public Affairs Committee, AIPAC, and is responsible for launching the Chicago office of the Republican Jewish Coalition; and Doug Bennett, a computer consultant and vice chair of West Deerfield Township Republicans.

The 10th Congressional District is in the northeast corner of the state and is made up mostly of the northern suburbs of Chicago, according to Ballotpedia.