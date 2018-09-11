Indian-American comedian Aziz Ansari’s date is a Danish Ph.D. student in physics: UK Daily Mail

The Daily Mail newspaper from United Kingdom revealed Sept. 10, that Indian-American comedian Aziz Ansari’s mystery girl friend is a Ph.D. student at King’s College, London, originally from Denmark.

In a Sept. 10 news report, the Daily Mail said the ‘mystery brunette’ who has been intermittently spotted with Ansari, and most recently at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York City, was Serena Skov Campbell.

Campbell’s mother told the Daily Mail, “Yes, it is my daughter, but I don’t want to say any more,” mom Kirsten Campbell is quoted confirming in the report.

In her LinkedIn site, Campbell says, her “main area of research is manufacturing and characterising a new hyperbolic metamaterial – Aluminium nano-rods with the focus on plasmonics in the deep UV.”

As part of her research, she said, “I operate a lot of the equipment in the lab; Thermal evaporator, SEM, AFM, a specialised anodization setup to create AAO templates, ellipsometery as well as being in charge of our large glovebox setup (operations and maintenance).”

“I have also developed a UV-optical setup in order to do transmission and ATR measurements,” Campbell adds.

She graduated from the University of Manchester in physics.

Her volunteer work includes being a mentor at Horizons, in South London YMCA, an organization that helps children 11-16, to identify their talents and increase their confidence.

She can speak four languages, Danish, English, French and German.

Ansari, actor, writer, producer, director, and comedian, who was born and brought up in South Carolina, is the author of Modern Romance: An Investigation. He won an Emmy for his production, Master of None. Over the last four months, he stayed out of the comedians’ circuit following a controversial date with a woman who claimed he had pressured her into sex. Though Ansari apologized to her and made a public statement about it, public reaction was mixed. He has now resumed his stand-up tour around the country in a series of pop-up shows named “Aziz Ansari Working Out New Material.”