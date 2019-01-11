Indian American chef Maneet Chauhan to have her own show

Indian American celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan will have her own show called “Festive Cooking with Maneet” on TV Asia.

According to a press release, Chauhan’s cooking-style is a reflection of her South Asian heritage with American inspiration.

She has written her own cookbook called “Flavors of My World” and has worked in some of the finest hotels in India before starting her professional career in the United States, after she graduated from the Culinary Institute of America.

Chauhan regularly appears on television and is a recipient of the 2012 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award.

She is also the founding partner and president of Morph Hospitality Group in Nashville, Tennessee, which includes the award-winning restaurants Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Tànsuǒ, The Mockingbird and Chaatable, as well as the co-owner of Mantra Artisan Ales in Franklin, Tennessee.

According to a press release, “Festive Cooking with Maneet” affirms the power of wholesome ingredients to make delicious, festive South Asian meals, spanning the entire gamut of regional as well as the mainstream cuisine of South Asia.

The show is to run for 10 months and will cover the festivals of Sankranti, Baisakhi, Eid, Navratri, Diwali, Mother’s Day and 4th of July.