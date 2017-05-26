Indian American Anil Singh Appointed to Appellate Court in New York

NEW YORK — Anil Singh has become the first Indian American to be appointed to an appellate court in New York State.

Justice Singh was appointed to the Appellate Division, First Department of the Supreme Court of the State of New York by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and he will now join Justice Peter Tom in the First Department along with Justice Jeffrey Oing, who was also recently appointed.

The Asian American Bar Association of New York recognized him for his appointment.

“We join in congratulating Justice Oing and Justice Singh on their appointment by Governor Cuomo,” said Linda Lin, co-chair of AABANY’s Judiciary Committee.

“We also wish to recognize Justice Tom on his exemplary service as Acting Presiding Justice, during which time he cleared a significant backlog of cases despite having limited resources. We thank Justice Tom for his dedication and commitment to public service,” she added.

After being elected as a New York City Civil Court Judge in 2002, Singh was designated as an Acting Supreme Court Justice in 2010 and was elected to his current role as a New York State Supreme Court Justice, First Judicial District in 2013. Singh was then appointed to the Commercial Division in April of 2015.

Singh was born in India in 1958 and he immigrated to the United States in 1976. He graduated from Lawrence University in 1980 and the Antioch School of Law in 1986.