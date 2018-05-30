Indian American accused of shooting man with crossbow

An Indian American man, Baljeet Singh, 25, of Queens, New York was arrested on March 9 for shooting at a driver at an intersection in Virginia on February 10.

According to a WJLA report, Singh stopped his car in front of the other driver and got out, shooting the driver with a crossbow first and then fired his gun several times.

As Singh was shooting the driver hit the back of his car and drove away with only one bullet hitting his car.

When police traced Singh’s car, they found that it was owned by a rental agency in New York and that records showed the car was currently rented to Singh who had also provided his phone number.

Police then located Singh and arrested him; he is scheduled to appear in court sometime in June.