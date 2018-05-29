Imtiaz Ali to partner with Reliance Entertainment

Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali and his Window Seat Films, LLP will be joining forces with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment.

According to a press release, this is Reliance Entertainment’s fifth creative partnership with leading Indian filmmakers to form a production company.

Ali has received wide appreciation and acclaim from audiences and critics alike and has won several awards over the years.

His filmography includes“Socha Na Tha,” “Jab We Met,” “Love Aaj Kal,” “Rockstar,” “Highway,” “Tamasha” and “Jab Harry Met Sejal.”

“We are proud to have Imtiaz as our partner. He is a person of deep simplicity and humility despite his enormous successes, and we are looking forward to making great movies together,” said Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Vice Chairman, Reliance Entertainment.

“There is a common vision that Window Seat Films & Reliance Entertainment share in terms of the content that we’d like to make, the kind of stories we’d like to tell and the way we’d like to collaborate in running this partnership. Working under this partnership is like working for myself,” Ali added.

Reliance Entertainment has produced, distributed and released more than 300 films in multiple Indian languages, and already has creative partnerships with Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Phantom Films, Rohit Shetty’s Picturez, Neeraj Pandey’s Plan C Studios and S. Sashikanth’s Y NOT Studios.