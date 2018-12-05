IHCNJ celebrates 20 years on community service at gala

The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey (IHCNJ) held their 20th anniversary fundraising gala on Saturday, December 1, at the Balaji Temple Auditorium in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

More than 400 people attended the event including Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media; Padma Shri H.R. Shah of TV Asia; Guest of Honor Assemblywoman Joann Downey of the 11th Legislative District; Thomas Coughlin, CEO of BCB Indus American Bank; Assemblywoman Nancy Pinkin of the 18th District; Passaic County Freeholder John Bartlett; Middlesex County Freeholder Shanti Narra and South Brunswick School Board member Azra Baig, among many others.

The afternoon started with a dinner from Rajbhog Foods and presentations and recognitions followed by two and half hours of non-stop Bollywood Musical Extravaganza with renowned Indian Idol Finalist Omkar Deshpande and Vidya Shivling with their orchestra Panorama Entertainment from India.

Kiran Kothari, one of the trustees of IHCNJ was the master of ceremony for the evening.

A small video of IHCNJ’s 20 glorious years of community volunteer service was displayed as well.

Executive Committee Member Ritesh Shah and President Dr. Tushar Patel, awarded Coughlin, who in his acceptance speech, applauded the service provided by IHCNJ to help needy people in our community and also promised to provide his support to non-profit cause in the future, and Assemblywoman Downey, who raised concerns for the uninsured and underinsured in New Jersey and how IHCNJ has been making a positive impact in screening and detection of chronic diseases, in her acceptance speech.

Plaques were awarded to Gold sponsors Atul Shah of ANS, Dipal Patel of Hexa Buliders – Raajipo, Balaji Temple of Bridgewater, Piyush Patel of Unity4Cause and CareOne; Silver sponsors Pinakin and Kirti Pathak of OHM Group of Companies, Dr. Ashok Patel, Medicor Cardiology and Pragnesh Rathod.

Assemblywoman Downey then awarded Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media and Padma Shri H.R. Shah of TV Asia.

Rupen and Hina Patel of Accurate Diagnostic Labs were also recognized for their lab service since its inception in 1998.

In his vote of thanks President of IHCNJ Dr. Tushar Patel, expressed his sincere appreciation to all sponsors, supporters, volunteers, organizations and entities for their continued support to IHCNJ.

In addition to celebrating 20 years of community service this year, IHCNJ received two exemplary service awards which includes New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Awards in Volunteer Organization Category and NJ BIZ Health Care Heroes Award in Education Hero Category.

Now the goal for the next five years is to provide support for follow-up medical consultation and additional diagnostic testing especially for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and other specialists consultations for the people with severe abnormalities detected during the health fairs.

These services will significantly reduce the burden on the already strained health care system in this country and improve and save health care costs and financial and emotional burden from the medical complications and debilitating diseases in New Jersey.