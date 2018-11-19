IBA partners with Edison Housing Authority for first annual Operation Warm Heart

The New Jersey Indian Business Association (IBA) partnered with the Edison Housing Authority (EHA) to host their first annual Operation Warm Heart on Friday, November 16, along with the Township of Edison, MCFoods, the Metuchen-Edison-Piscataway New Jersey Branch of the NAACP and the Edison Lions Club, to donate turkeys and nonperishable food items to the tenants residing at both Robert E. Holmes and at Julius Engel Gardens.

Nearly 200 turkeys were distributed by volunteers and staff to low-and-middle income families in time for their Thanksgiving dinner.

“I am a big believer in neighborhoods where everyone knows and watches out for each other. It is important to give back to the community and create a neighborhood feeling for the residents to feel at home,” Deborah Hurley, the executive director of the Edison Housing Authority, is quoted saying in a press release.

Operation Warm Heart was created with the intention of connecting families and caring neighbors during the holidays.

The goal is to build a community where Edison residents can thrive.

“For nearly two decades, IBA has served the Indo-American community, but have expanded our resources to serve the general public during their time of need. It is important for us to work together with other community organizations to support and care for the needs of all families,” Ajay Patil, the vice president of IBA and Edison Township council president, is quoted saying in a press release.

Building relationships with neighborhood organizations, local, and state government agencies is an essential part of building a stronger and more stable community.

The Edison Housing Authority relies on these partnerships to provide much needed resources to its residents.

“We wish to make the same efforts for the Edison Housing Authority through our partnership,” Satish V. Poondi, the legal advisor of IBA, is quoted saying in a press release.

“I hope that through the donation of these turkeys, more families can celebrate Thanksgiving together with a warm meal on their table,” Reginald Johnson, the president of the NAACP Metuchen-Edison-Piscataway Area Branch of New Jersey, added.

Together, the community organizations gave more than 200 local families another reason to be thankful for on a day that is special to so many Americans.