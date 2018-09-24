IACFNJ to hold annual Garba in South Brunswick

The Indo-American Cultural Foundation of Central Jersey (IACFNJ) will hold their Grand Navratri Garba celebration at South Brunswick High School in South Brunswick, New Jersey on October 12, 13, 19 and 20, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

This year, IACFNJ has decided to hold their Garba in a bigger venue as more than 2,000 Indian Americans and others are expected to attend each day.

Mahesh Mehta as well as other Bollywood and local artists will be singing traditional garbas, dandiya, sanedo and bhangara for the 13th time in a row, along with musicians of Entertainment Unlimited.

Other major attractions include food, shopping and the Aarti with Prasad.

For more than a decade now, the IACFNJ Garba has been one of the biggest, non-commercial, family oriented, safest and well-organized garba event in the state where local business entrepreneurs, community leaders, local and state public officials and a large number of Indians Americans come together and celebrate the festival of Navratri.