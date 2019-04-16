Hundreds Enjoy Holi Celebrations at Bihar, Jharkhand Meet

The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) held its annual Holi celebrations April 14, at the Royal Albert’s Palace of Fords, New Jersey.

Close to 500 attendees enjoyed a cultural program, with dance performances and singing by adults and children in the community.

Notable performances included a medley of classic Bhojpuri songs, sung by men in the BJANA community, and a flash-mob featuring BJANA members.

President of BJANA Vinay Singh, Vice President Dr. Avinash Gupta and other committee members felicitated the community leaders Ramesh Patel (FIA-Chairman), Padma Shri Dr. H.R. Shah (CEO TV ASIA), S.K.Sinha and Ranjit Varma during the event.

India’s Consul General in New York Sandeep Chakravorty, the chief guest, along with Deputy Consul General Shatrughna Sinha, CEO(UIDAI) Shri Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Kamlesh Mehta(CEO South Asian Times) and Gold Medalist Boxer Vikas Yadav were attended and enjoyed the event, according to a press release from BJANA.

The chief guests in their speeches commended BJANA for its role in supporting Indian culture in the United States.

The dance floor was opened to all as the event concluded, with guests swaing to Bollywood hits. Classic Holi songs were also featured. Traditional Indian dishes like mutton curry accompanied by jalebis for dessert was served for lunch.

Messages from Chief Ministers of both Bihar and Jharkhand Nitish Kumar and Raghubar Das, respectively, were read out in which the Indian states’ leaders conveyed their good wishes to the BJANA family. The letters are published in the biannual Vaishali Magazine brought out by BJANA. Vaishali Magazine also carries news on different activities organized and hosted by BJANA after Diwali, and includes messages from Consul General Chakravorty, community leaders, and community members.

The next event of BJANA is its Annual Picnic on August 4.