Honoured To Screen ‘Adhure Poore Se Hum’ In Cannes: Mrigank Dubey

MUMBAI – Filmmaker Mrigank Dubey says he feels honoured that his short film “Adhure Poore Se Hum” will be screened at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival next month.

Dubey’s film revolves around marital rape.

“It’s an honour that my film is being screened at the Cannes Film Festival and more than that, I feel happy that people are noticing the importance of this issue because it is a universal issue and people are relating to the subject of this film,” Dubey told the media.

“We have won awards for this film from different parts of the world — be it Mexico, Kolkata or Los Angeles. It means that every person is relating with this issue,” Dubey added.

The film is a story of two characters who share a sense of love and emotions.

“But it also deals with major topic of marital rape. This film has won almost 27 awards. It is travelling to many film festivals and I have received an invitation from the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the film. It will be screened there on May 16 and I am very happy about it,” the director said.

Once the film does the rounds of the film festival circuit, the director will plan a procedure to release it for the general audience.