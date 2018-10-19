Hindu Temples help out Hurricane Florence victims in North Carolina

About 12 to 15 leaders of Hindu temples in North Carolina visited Jacksonville, North Carolina on Sunday, October 14, to distribute relief supplies to families affected by Hurricane Florence.

These items included household supplies, food, kid’s school supplies and school reading books.

The initiative was brought upon by Sujal Patel from Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple (ISSO), who then called Dr. Jaylant Parikh, the President of Triangle Area Hindu Temples (TAHT).

Together, they helped adopted 10 families whose homes were completely under water and provided them with the basics items needed to start a home.

They also adopted 20 school kids and donated the needed supplies to start their school year.

They also donated over 1000 books to the assistant school principal at Northwoods Park Middle School.

In addition, Dr. Swetang Patel was even allowing his office to be used as a donation center.