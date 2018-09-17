Hindu American Foundation pledges to vegan food

As part of the Living The Change sustainable living campaign, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), the largest non-profit advocacy organization for Hindus living in the United States, has increased its commitment to green eating and sustainable living.

Beginning in 2019, 30 percent of all dishes served to the 1400 plus participants at HAF’s awareness events, galas, and annual Washington, DC Advocacy Forum will be vegan, according to a press release.

Currently, 100 percent of food served at these events by the HAF is lacto-vegetarian.

“Hinduism has long extolled the benefits of following a vegetarian diet for those pursuing serious spiritual study, on the grounds of ahimsa (non-harming),” said Mat McDermott, co-author of the Hindu Declaration on Climate Change and HAF Director of Communications, in a statement.

“What is becoming more and more clear, looking at our dietary choices through an environmental lens, is that though a vegetarian diet itself creates a much lower burden on our shared planet than does a meat-heavy Standard American Diet, a vegan diet can even further reduce our environmental impact. In doing that we can even more deeply apply the precept of ahimsa in our lives while simultaneously helping prevent climate change,” McDermott said.