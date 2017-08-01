Haridas Barai dies at the age of 94

CHICAGO

Haridas Barai, the father of well known Indian American community leader and physician, Dr. Bharat Barai, passed away on July 25. He was 94.

Popularly known as Mr. H.D. Barai, Haridas Barai was born in Dwarka, India. He earned his Bachelor of Science at MS University, Baroda, and a graduate degree in Chemical Engineering at University of Bombay.

He was the manager of a printing press at Alembic Chemicals, and later appointed Director of Light Publications in Baroda, where he served for over 35 years. He was famous for never having taken a “sick day” from work throughout his entire career.

His educational performance, work ethic, and unwavering dedication was exceptional, by any standard. He also served on many cooperative society boards in Vadodara, India.

Haridas Barai is survived by his four sons: Dr Bharat Barai (and his wife Dr. Panna Barai) of Munster, IN; Dr. Jayant Barai (and his wife Mrs. Uma Barai) of Westfield, NJ; Dr. Pankaj Barai (and his wife Vasudha Barai), and Harish Barai (and his wife Kaushalya Barai), of Vadodara, India; 11 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

He had been a regular and beloved presence in the Northwest Indiana community for the past 40 years, visiting often. For the last 9 years, since the passing of his wife, the late Srimati Kanchan Haridas Barai, he had made his permanent home with his eldest son, Dr. Bharat Barai, and his wife Dr. Panna Barai, in Munster, IN, and obtained United States citizenship in 2013 at age of 90.

In recent years, he enjoyed spending time with his four great-grandchildren in NW Indiana, showing them endless pride and affection. He is fondly remembered as “Dadaji” (“respected grandfather”) or “Papaji” (“respected father”).

Dadaji was also known for being the family’s resident foodie, and for his brave battle against Parkinson’s disease for the last 19 years, serving as an inspiration to all.

Haridas Barai will be missed for his unconditional love of family, his love of food, his quiet and elegant presence, and his extremely hard-working, upstanding and ethical nature. His family is grateful that he passed peacefully at home.

Funeral services and visitation hours were held on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Solan-Pruzin Funeral Home, in Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shri Haridas Barai’s name to Bharatiya Temple of NWI, 8605, Merrillville Rd, Merrillville, IN 46410.