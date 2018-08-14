Floral Park – Bellerose Indian Merchants Association celebrates 3rd India Day Parade

The Floral Park – Bellerose Indian Merchants Association held their third India Day Parade on Saturday, Aug. 11 on Hillside Avenue in Floral Park, Queens, with Bollywood celebrities Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta.

Though rain was in the forecast, it did not dampen the spirit of the participants from the more than 25 organizations including the NYPD horse mounted police, NYPD Desi Ground units, Fire Truck with Fire Marshalls Color Guard, Veterans Color Guard, the American marching band and much more.

The parade started at the corner of 263rd Street and Hillside Avenue, proceeding towards 236th Street and ended in Padavan – Preller field.

The event featured a Pledge of Allegiance by Supreme Court Judge, the singing of the American and Indian National Anthems as well as speeches by Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul along with other elected officials and dignitaries.

Speeches were also given by the executive committee of the Floral Park – Bellerose Indian Merchants Association including Chairman Subhash Kapadia, President Kirpall Singh, Executive Vice President Hemant Shah and Vice President Koshy.

The parade was followed by a cultural program, along with food and shopping opportunities.