Film-maker, actress and author Mindy Kaling speaks about upcoming motherhood

Indian American actress, Mindy Kaling is anxious about being a first-time mom. She does however, proclaim she will be a fun and dorky one.

“I’m really happy that that’s what I project,” she said in an interview with Sunday Today’s Willie Geist, “But right now I just feel so anxious.”

Kaling announced her pregnancy in July, which according to the Huffington Post, prompted huge excitement among her fans. She also lauded her mother, Swati Roysircar, who passed away in 2012, for being her role model when it comes to being a good parent to a daughter.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” Kaling explained. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

“It’s so unknown to me,” she added, telling People’s Magazine that “it’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child.”

Although Kaling might not see herself as a role model, her actions and accomplishments have drawn a loyal fan base that feels inspired by the outspoken feminist views. Her show “The Mindy Project,” sheds light on a range of important topics including domestic abuse, public breastfeeding and sexism, and breaks stereotypical portrayals of Indian-American women.