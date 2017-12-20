Embassy of India in Washington D.C. Celebrates Hanukkah

The Embassy of India in Washington D.C. organized the celebration of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on Dec. 19.

The event was attended by around 120 guests, including Congressman Brad Schneider, Ambassador Reuven Azar, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Israel, representatives from the State Department, AJC, AIPAC, B’nai B’rith International, Jewish Federation of North America, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, Jewish National Fund, Maryland-Israel Development Center, Fairfax Economic Development Authority, Mr. Cary Summers, President of Museum of the Bible, media, Congressional staff and members of the Indian-American Jewish Community.

This was the 15th year that the Indian Embassy has celebrated Hanukkah, according to a press release from the Embassy.

Following the lighting of the Menorah, Ambassador Navtej Sarna emphasized the rich and historic Jewish tradition in India and the continued deepening of bilateral ties as reflected in the recent high-level exchanges of visits between India and the U.S. as well as India and Israel.

Also addressing the gathering were Congressman Schneider, Ambassador Azar, Jason Isaacson, associate executive director of American Jewish Committee, and Cary Summers, president of Museum of the Bible.

They spoke of the historic linkages that bring the people of India, the U.S. and Israel together and reflected on the recent successful visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to both the U.S. and Israel, “which have added more positive momentum to our relations in the year marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel,” the press release said.