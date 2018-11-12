Embassy of India celebrates Diwali

The Embassy of India celebrated Diwali on Sunday, November 11, where a large number of guests, including prominent representatives from business, administration, professionals, media and other fields were present.

Ambassador Navtej Sarna extended his warm greetings to the audience on the joyous occasion.

The event also included a speech by Srimati Karuna, the Director of the Gandhi Memorial Centre.

To add to the festive mood, a number of devotional songs were sung by Ms. Krishnapriya, a freshman at University of Maryland.

The event concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. Satish Misra, the President of United Hindu Jain Temples.