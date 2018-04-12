Dharani restaurant opens in New Jersey and Virginia

NEW YORK – Dharani, an authentic Indian restaurant chain that specializes in regional Indian cuisine with locations in seven states within the U.S., has opened new locations – in New Jersey and Virginia.

Dharani held a grand opening of its New Jersey restaurant on Oak Tree Road in Edison on March 24, and opened another location on March 31 in Dayton along with a third one in Spotswood this month.

Dharani opened their Virginia location in Herndon in February.

“My team is very excited for this opportunity to bring our time-tested recipes to New Jersey and Virginia. We have successful operations in many locations in the northeast and with expected success in New Jersey and Virginia, we will expand our operations to other areas,” said Bhasker Rednam, the CEO of Dharani.

“We are customer-focused, and we will remain customer-focused. We take on the challenge to cater to our customers’ needs with pride, to provide cuisine from any part of India,” he added.

The Dharani brand, based in Westborough, Massachusetts, was born when a group of passionate, process- and quality-oriented minds collaborated with a team of chefs with strong culinary backgrounds.

Dharani is one of the rare Indian restaurants that has established a dedicated food research and innovation facility in Massachusetts, by hiring internationally-renowned chefs to create and perfect the dishes that get offered at all Dharani locations.

The restaurant has now become a national brand that has partnered with local investors who are ready to open multiple dine-in and takeout restaurants in New Jersey and Virginia as it has already been established in New England and North Carolina.

“Our goal is different than a lot of other Indian restaurants. We are focused on customer experience. We realize that people have a choice in selecting where they want to eat. When they come to Dharani, they will encounter the same consistently flavored food every time, made with the freshest ingredients in the market,” said Rednam, adding that Dharani offers flavorful food at a reasonable cost.

Dharani will soon offer unique specialties like Meat Haleem, Veg Haleem (a new flavor that has never been tasted by anyone), Nizam Goat Dum Biryani, Irani Chai and Irani Samosa, along with its existing specials such as Chicken Sukka, Nellore Fish Pulusu and crab curry, according to a press release.

In addition, Dharani provides catering for parties up to 5,000 people.