Cricket Australia still in the dark over Australia vs India day-night test

MELBOURNE – Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday that Adelaide Oval will be the venue for the series-opening test against India but has yet to strike an agreement with the Indian board (BCCI) on staging the match under lights.

Cricket Australia (CA) said it was continuing discussions with the BCCI with a view to playing their first day-night test in Adelaide from Dec. 6-10.

“It is our preference that we play India in a day-night test match in Adelaide, but we are still working through this detail and hope to have an answer on this in the coming weeks,” CA CEO James Sutherland said in a media release.

Australia has hosted New Zealand, South Africa and England in day-night tests at Adelaide Oval, winning all three of the pink ball matches. India have never played a floodlit match.

South Africa were initially reluctant to play their 2016 test under lights at Adelaide, fearing the hosts would have an unfair advantage.

The Proteas lost by seven wickets.

Australia and India play their second test at the new Perth Stadium in Burswood, across the Swan river from the city’s traditional test venue, the WACA.

The series continues with the Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Dec. 26 and wraps up in the New Year at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Jan. 3-7).

The Gabba in Brisbane, which usually hosts the first test of the Australian summer, has been relegated to the Jan. 24-28 series-opener against Sri Lanka, who will tour the country for the first time in six years.

Canberra’s Manuka Oval will then host its first test match from Feb. 1 when the home side meet Sri Lanka in their second and final fixture.

India’s tour will kick off with a three-match Twenty20 international series in November after Australia start the home summer with four limited overs matches against South Africa.

The hosts will also play India in three ODIs in January.

The schedule, which will see test cricket played in February for the first time in over 20 years, has been structured to avoid clashing with the domestic ‘Big Bash’ T20 competition, which has proved a bigger drawcard for local fans than some test matches in recent seasons.

“This will be a win for fans, with reduced overlap with the Big Bash,” Sutherland said.

Fixtures:

Nov. 4 – Australia v South Africa, Perth Stadium, ODI

Nov. 9 – Australia v South Africa, Adelaide Oval, ODI

Nov. 11 – Australia v South Africa, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, ODI

Nov. 17 – Australia v South Africa, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, T20I.

Nov. 21 – Australia v India, The Gabba, T20I

Nov. 23 – Australia v India, MCG, T20I

Nov. 25 – Australia v India, SCG, T20I

Dec. 6-10 – Australia v India, Adelaide Oval, first test

Dec. 14-18 – Australia v India, Perth Stadium, second test

Dec. 26-30 – Australia v India, MCG, third test

Jan. 3-7 – Australia v India, SCG, fourth test

Jan. 12 – Australia v India, SCG, ODI

Jan. 15 – Australia v India, Adelaide Oval, ODI

Jan. 18 – Australia v India, MCG, ODI

Jan. 24-28 – Australia v Sri Lanka, Gabba, first test

Feb. 1-5 – Australia v Sri Lanka, Manuka Oval, Canberra, second test